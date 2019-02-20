Vaseux Lake – myths exposed

Press to enlarge

A recently released study has identified Shuttleworth Creek as the primary source of an increase in sediment that is slowly filling Vaseux Lake.

The RDOS commissioned the study – conducted by Larratt Aquatic, which calls on government to take steps to restore the tributary that flows into the river at Okanagan Falls, south of Skaha Lake.

“The large sandbar at the north end of Vaseux Lake changes shape with each freshet but has grown significantly within the past 10 years forming a new island in the process,” the study continues. “Restoration of Shuttleworth Creek is essential if continued rapid expansion of the sandbars in Vaseux Lake is to be minimized.

The study was originally launched in an effort to understand what is delivering nutrients to a perceived increase in invasive milfoil and observed filamentous algae growth in recent years.

The study concludes that milfoil beds have actually become smaller in the course of the last three decades.

That nutrient levels of the lake not affected by the new wasterwater treatment plant

That the Okanagan River/Lake system carries a heavy nutrient load from the central part of the valley.

Action Plan

More milfoil reduction by cutting

Restructuring Shuttleworth Creek to contain sediment

Improve septic fields where no sewer systems exist

Utilizing the wetlands north of Vaseux to filter out nutrients.

Source: RDOS and files from Castanet