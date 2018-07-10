Use of imitation gun – dangerous – says police

On Monday, July 9th, 2018, at around 2am, the proprietor of “Anthony’s Pub”, located at 3502 Skaha Lake Rd, in Penticton, called 911 reporting several people had attempted to break into his building. While Police were en-route, a witness also called 911 reporting a man waving around a hand-gun, in the same area. Upon Police arriving, the proprietor of the pub was located nearby in the possession of, what was later confirmed, an airsoft handgun. The gun was subsequently seized by the Officer.

The proprietor of the pub became very frustrated with Officers at the scene, as he believed he was right in using an imitation firearm to scare intruders.

“It was explained at the scene to the owner of the pub that yielding an imitation firearm is not appropriate, and, in this case, took Police away from investigating the original complaint”, explains Cst. Grandy.

Police responding to high risk situations, such as a break and enter in progress, are often having to make split second decisions. When confronted with someone who appears to have a firearm on the street, Police are justified in raising their response. Airsoft pistols, such as the one seized in this matter, are made to look like real firearms. Using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence carries the same penalty as using a real firearm.

“The Penticton RCMP encourages people to report crimes in progress, but also to not put oneself in harms way allow Officers to investigate”, said Cst. Grandy.