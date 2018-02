\

It took five ballots, but Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Andrew Wilkinson has emerged as the winner of the BC Liberal leadership race.

The Australian-born Wilkinson was first elected in 2013 and briefly served as Attorney General before the fall of Premier Christy Clark’s government last year.

He won with 53.11 per cent support or 4,621 votes.

Former Surrey Mayor Dianne Watts placed second with 4,079 votes.