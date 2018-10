Spencer Coyne is the new may

Frank Armitage is out

The younger Coyne can now travel with his father to Penticton and the RDOS

Bob Coyne is the rural director – Area H in Princeton

Think that is a first. The younger Coyne served one term as a councilor and has taken a leadership role in the community for a number of years.

Coyne is married with two children has been employed by local media and now works at the “Source” in Princeton.

Numbers:

Coyne 895 to

Armitage 336