I can confirm that on November 19, 2018 at approximately 4:20 PM police and emergency services responded to a head-on collision on Highway 3 at Nighthawk Road, west of Osoyoos.

Upon arrival it was determined that a westbound Ford F350 pickup truck with a lone occupant crossed the centre line and collided head-on with an eastbound Acura, also with a lone occupant. The driver of the Acura, a man in his 50’s from the South Okanagan area, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Alcohol has not been ruled out as a contributing cause of this crash. Road conditions at the time were bare and dry with light traffic and occurred in a 100 km/h zone.

South Okanagan Traffic Services (SOTS – Keremeos) has conduct of the investigation with assistance from South East District Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners’ Service. Police are seeking witnesses to this collision. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call SOTS – Keremeos at 250-499-2250.

No further information will be released as the investigation continues.

Cpl. Mike Halskov

Royal Canadian Mounted Police