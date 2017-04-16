Update – reaction swift to vandalism

Second “Yes National Park” sign “gone missing”

Only nine days after park supporters repaired their vandalized billboard sign and reinstalled it at a new location on Highway 3 closer to Osoyoos than its first debut on Highway 3 near Nighthawk Road, it has gone missing. The wooden billboard structure is still standing but the vinyl red and white skin is nowhere to be seen. All that remains are two small pieces of the red vinyl from the skin and a beer can.

National Park supporters are feeling incredulous. “I don’t believe this has happened again” said Harry Nielsen “I drove by several times; I just couldn’t believe it wasn’t there. All I saw was a bare billboard with the skin ripped off.”

The vandalism has been reported to the RCMP in Osoyoos and they will share the information with Keremoes RCMP to see if the two incidents could be connected.

The total cost of this sign’s damage to date exceeds $8000.00 which puts this vandalism (mischief) into the serious crime category punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Nevertheless the South Okanagan Park Network (SOSNPN) wants their message to be seen and will reinstall a new sign as soon as possible and has begun to fundraise for this purpose.

“If this represents the tactics of people who oppose the park, they aren’t sending a good message. Breaking the law and destroying private property is not an effective way for people express their opinion about their opposition to a national park. “said Doreen Olson, Coordinator for SOSNPN. “For more than a decade national park supporters have volunteered in the community, with business and with elected local, provincial and federal government representatives to share accurate information about the park concept and the benefits it would bring to our region.”