Update: RCMP seeking assistance of public

Structure Fire, Oliver

On April 9th, 2018 at 08:00 pm, Oliver RCMP responded to a mobile home fire on Ryegrass Rd just south of Oliver. The cause of the fire is unknown but believed to have originated in the kitchen area of the home. Nobody was inside the mobile home when the Oliver Fire Department arrived on scene. The RCMP are continuing to investigate and would like to speak with the current renter being Dale Watts age 38. Dale Watts has been living in the Oliver area since September and has no phone or vehicle. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Dale Watts, please contact any RCMP Detachment to provide details.

Sgt. B.A GERVAIS

Area Commander – Oliver RCMP Detachment