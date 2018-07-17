Update: One dead in Oliver’s 3 vehicle smash up

Police say a three vehicle collision, near Road 18, happened around 2:45 p.m. on July 14

A motorcyclist is dead following a head-on collision on Highway 97 near Oliver on Saturday.

RCMP said the three vehicle collision, near Road 18, happened around 2:45 p.m. A northbound vehicle crossed the centre-line, side-swiped a northbound truck and then collided head on with a southbound motorcycle carrying two occupants.

The male driver and female passenger of the motorcycle were both rushed to hospital. The driver of the motorcycle died in hospital and the female passenger remains in hospital in critical condition. Injuries to the other drivers were reported as minor.