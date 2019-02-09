Update: One dead – mother and child taken to hospital in Kelowna

RCMP have disclosed that a dead passenger in an accident outside south of Oliver Friday morning was a 24-year-old man.

A northbound Chevrolet Cavalier collided with a southbound Chevrolet Sonic around 10 a.m. The man was found dead in the Cavalier, and a 26-year old woman and 10-month-old infant were extricated from that same car. The woman and the infant are now in stable condition in hospital.

The 62-year-old driver of the Sonic is also being treated for minor injuries.

All of the individuals are from Osoyoos.