Update on Sand Bags

Electoral Area ‘A’ (rural Osoyoos)

Town of Osoyoos – sand bags at the Public works Yards, 11500 115th St, Osoyoos and sand will be placed across the street from the Dairy Queen, on Main St.

Electoral Area ‘B’ (rural Cawston)

Cawston and area residents – sand and sandbags available at Village of Keremeos Irrigation Pump Station, 900 Sparks Dr, corner of 1st and Sparks Dr.

Electoral Area ‘C’ – (rural Oliver, Willowbrook)

Town of Oliver – Public Works Yards, 5971 Sawmill Rd., and Oliver Fire Hall, 369 Similkameen Ave.

Willowbrook- at Willowbrook Fire Hall,3395 Willowbrook Rd.

Electoral Area ‘D’ (Okanagan Falls, Kaleden, Farliegh Lake, Twin Lakes)

Okanagan Falls – sand at the end of Cedar Rd, by the old Sewer Plant (by the river) and sandbags at the Fire Hall at 5013 11th Ave.

Vaseaux Lake – sand and sandbags at 117 Sundial Road