Update on Oliver Hospital

Here is a statement from the SOGH Medical Staff Association Executive:

“Two days ago, doctors who represent the South Okanagan General Hospital Medical Staff Association met with Interior Health to discuss concerns about the strengths and weaknesses of the our local facility.

The meeting was positive. Interior Health acknowledged physician concerns and seemed willing to work with us to ensure residents in the South Okanagan have access to the high quality and reliable medical care that they deserve. Our immediate priority is to secure a tangible commitment to sustainable, long-term solutions. Over the coming weeks and months we plan to work with Interior Health to develop effective and creative solutions to the distinct challenges faced in providing hospital and emergency care to the Osoyoos and Oliver area and in rural communities generally.”

On behalf of

Dr. Lorriane Kane

SOGH Medical Staff Association Executive