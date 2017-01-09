Update on Oliver fire

From Rob Graham, Oliver Volunteer Fire Department

Sunday morning 1 am Columbia Place

The fire was in the wall where the chimney is. The fire appears to have gotten in to the wall from somewhere along the chimney but not sure of the exact location.

Firefighters gained access via the roof with some chainsaw work. Using some water extinguishers and some water from hoses off the truck we were able to extinguish and locate the areas burning.

The occupant of the home notified 911 of the chimney fire when they noticed no smoke coming out the chimney outside. They could hear the fire crackling in the roof and called 911.

Occupants did stay the night in the home after we left.

Warning to home owners is to have you chimney inspected and cleaned regularly.

Luckily the occupants of the home were awake and noticed the fire or it could have been a lot worse overnight.