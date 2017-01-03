Update on MSP premiums increases/decreases

The only increases are to a couple under 65 that make more than $45,000/year and to a seniors couple that make more than $52,000. The rest have decreased – BC Government

There have been several media reports about some people and families having to pay increased MSP premiums beginning in January 2017. To understand the coming MSP changes it is important to remember the government has made two separate MSP premium announcements in 2016.

First, in Budget 2016, we announced changes to MSP that reduced MSP premiums. Whether you are paying less or paying more is based on your income and the make-up of your household. The chart below details how much less or more each type of household will pay. Note that nearly all categories here are seeing a decrease in their MSP premiums – while only two categories are seeing an increase (a couple with an income over $45,000, and a senior couple with an income over $51,000).

This change addresses a longstanding inequity in how premiums are calculated for couples. Previously, two-adult households paid less than two adults living separately – they paid $136 per month versus $150 per month.

Second, in September 2016, we announced that a planned 4% increase to MSP premiums for 2017 would not move forward because of the strength of the BC economy. Please note that this announcement is completely separate from the Budget 2016 announcement. Had we not made this second announcement, the 2017 MSP premiums detailed in the chart below would have been 4% higher in every category (except for those paying $0).

