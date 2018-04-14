Update on large mudslide

Drive BC states: Highway 3A between Keremeos and Highway 97 Junction Both directions

Closed in both directions 10 km east of Keremeos because of Mud Slide.No estimated time of opening detour at Keremeos junction use Highway 3 to Highway 97 and Valedon junction use Highway 97 to Highway 3. Updated on Fri Apr 13 at 11:59 am PDT.