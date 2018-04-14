Update on large mudslide

BC Government Photograph/Castanet
Emergency Operations Centre Update: Highway 3A Remains Closed at Yellow Lake
Recent weather has created localized slides and sloughing. This has resulted in the closure of Hwy 3A at Yellow Lake for the near future. This is an update of what is known at this time.
|Drive BC states: Highway 3A between Keremeos and Highway 97 Junction Both directions
|Closed in both directions 10 km east of Keremeos because of Mud Slide.No estimated time of opening detour at Keremeos junction use Highway 3 to Highway 97 and Valedon junction use Highway 97 to Highway 3. Updated on Fri Apr 13 at 11:59 am PDT.
