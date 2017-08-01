Off the island – fire and rescue crews – help the ladies

2 ladies were out on the water Monday afternoon when they lost their rafts and became stranded on the island north of town. 911 Was called and the OFD responded with Unit 5 and water rescue equipment. 4 members of the OFD swift water team were mobilized and formed a plan for rescue.

The women on the island were not in any distress or required medical attention. Using members of the swift water team and utilizing ropes we were successful in getting the ladies back to shore.

Both of them were embarrassed that they had to be rescued but we’re grateful we responded to the call.

The water in areas of our river are still high and do have some fast moving water. There are lots of places people can become trapped or entangled in rocks, branches or downed trees. Care should be used when on the water at all times. Cheap flotation devices should be avoided as they do not provide adequate buoyancy and/or can easily be punctured or torn by branches or stumps hidden beneath the surface of the water.

Rob Graham

Communications Officer

Oliver Fire Department

We want to make sure everyone is safe this summer on re water and enjoys themselves