Update – man sought by police now in custody

UPDATE – SVENDSEN ARRESTED

On 2018-11-24……. 14:45hrs

Kael Austin SVENDSEN was arrested in Osoyoos.

Svendsen remanded in custody at the Osoyoos RCMP Detachment to appear at Penticton Courts on Monday, November 26.

Police would like to thank those from the public that called in numerous tips over the last couple of days and provided information of his whereabouts.

It is these tips that led to his arrest.

Sgt. Jason Bayda

Area Commander