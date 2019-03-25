Update from Nepal – tonight in Oliver

A reminder that Suresh Shrestha and Govinda Ghimire, from Nepal, will be talking to all interested people and supporters tomorrow, Monday the 25th, at the Christ the King Catholic Church in Oliver at 7 pm.

Water and Sanitation for All

World Neighbours Canada Society (WNCS) was formed in Oliver in the late 1980’s to help alleviate poverty and to improve lives of people in selected areas of the world. We have worked in Nepal, in the region of Ramechhap, since 1990, with our partner NGO, Tamakoshi Sewa Sameti (TSS), and in that period, have facilitated the installation of over 200 water systems and over 20,000 toilets.

In 2016, TSS and WNCS committed to working on a Global Affairs Canada funded project (2016-2020) to decrease child and maternal mortality. To this end, over the last 4 years, TSS has worked with communities to install over 4,000 latrines and 9 gravity-fed water system across the region.

In 2015, massive earthquakes rocked Nepal and one of the major epicentres was in the district of Ramechhap. While TSS was working with villages to install water systems, those same villages were working to rebuild lives. Over 85% of houses in Ramechhap were rendered unlivable after the earthquake. World Neighbours raised over $45,000 in a one time appeal to help in the immediate aftermath of that event and much of the money came from the South Okanagan.