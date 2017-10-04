Update – Fall Art Show and Sale report

What a weekend! Thank you to all who were a part of the Fall Art Show & Sale! A host of volunteers, totalling about 300 person-hours from Friday to Sunday, worked incredibly hard to bring a fabulous show to fruition.

The FASS opened from 3 to 9 p.m. on Saturday September 30. There was a steady stream of visitors throughout most of the day and evening. Three hundred ballots were cast, but more than that attended the event on Saturday. Many came through who chose not to vote, simply to take in the displays, mingle, and listen to the live music.

One painting sold on the Saturday: The Grapevine, by Deacon Green, in the Budding Artist (12 years and under). The work was purchased by someone who was neither a family member nor acquaintance, just someone who admired his work.

The dessert reception was lovely, catered by Caroline Whyte and sponsored in part by Buy-Low Foods. Visitors enjoyed tasty punches, fruits and baked treats. Jazz Out West with Iris Larratt performed jazz standards through the evening.

The awards presentation went very smoothly, beginning at 8:30 p.m. The only tie was an exceptionally rare tie in the overall “Best in Show” category: Diane Gane’s The EmBODYment of Peter Max (Three-Dimensional) and Katherine MacNeill’s Daybreak (Mixed / Other Media).

Featured exhibits by the Exploration group (Double O Quilters) and the RipOff Artists had timely appeal, each celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday with scenes of Canada and artwork inspired by famous Canadian artists.

New this year was the addition of Honourable Mentions to encourage work that received many votes but not sufficient to place in the top three, or which had special merit. This year, these were only awarded to 4th place artists who placed very close to 3rd in each of the Budding and Emerging Artists (youth) categories. See below for a list of all the award winners. Winners received a certificate, trophy plate, and a quail trophy. This year trophy bases were designed by Russell Moore, using wood salvaged from the old Venables Auditorium.

On Sunday, large crowds attended the Fall Art Show & Sale as part of their admission to the Festival of the Grape. In part this was due to scattered rain showers and chilly winds on the festival grounds outside. Kind promotion by Festival of the Grape also guided FOG participants to the hall. The buzz from the crowds in the hall gave the show some great energy on Sunday. There were many positive comments about the work on display. Particularly impressive was the size and quality of the Photography category. Also sparking favourable comments were the two sizable youth categories, the skill level in fibre arts, and the unusual materials employed in mixed media and three-dimensional art.

The arts council sold many pieces of art on Sunday, the majority being large, award-winning works by well-known photographers: Paul Eby, Merle Somerville, and Peter Hovestad all sold. The Best in Show collage (and Mixed Media category winner) by Katherine MacNeill also sold.

Katherine MacNeill places 1st in Mixed/Other Media, ties for Best in Show, and sells her extraordinary collage “Daybreak”

A second youth painting sold on Sunday as well: Morgan Munday’s Imagine Mountains. We are always pleased when youth artwork sells, as this gives young people the full experience of entering an art show: from creating art, to filling out the entry form, to submitting the artwork, winning an award, and perhaps selling it. It is a terrific learning experience for youth, and encourages them to see the value of exhibiting art, and to continue their involvement in the arts community as adults.

The stocked wine fridge draw complete with 19 bottles of wine, was a huge attraction at the door both days. The arts council is very grateful to its winery donors. Their bottles on display always attract interest and discussion!

Thank you to participating wineries for adding an extra touch of class to this event!

The wine fridge winner was Nadine Evans. She received a wine cooler and nineteen bottles of local wines, about $600 value.

by Penelope Johnson, Oliver Community Arts Council