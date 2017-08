On July 31st, 2017 at 04:40 PM Oliver RCMP were called to a two vehicle collision on Hwy 97 at Gallagher Lake just North of Oliver. The three occupants of both vehicles suffered serious but non life threatening injuries and were transported to the Hospital. While at the scene members were advised of a second motor vehicle collision that had just occurred near the same location involving two other motor vehicles. The occupants suffered no serious injuries in the second collision.