Update: Clarence Louie – 13th term – 26 years as OIB Chief

Osoyoos Indian Band Councillors results – hot off the press
Elected
Veronica (Ronny) McGinnis 176
Sammy Jo Louie 161
Leona Baptiste 150
Nathan McGinnis 125
Justin Hall 121
Not elected:
Incumbent- Theresa Gabriel 107
Incumbent- Anthony (Tony) Baptiste 107
Sonja Jensen 118
Ramona (Bent) Louie 85
Jeddy Baptiste 49
Jason Baptiste 48
Jacob Joseph Kruger 37
One of the quietest elections in recent years
Chief Clarence Louie – incumbent re-elected against three challengers:
Chief Louie 199 votes
Sandra Falkus 43 votes
Clifford Louie 17 votes
Zaza Hall 16 votes
Previously on ODN Feb 17 2017
Chief Clarence Louie, 56, elected again with 214 votes – each term 2 years
This is his 12th term as Chief – first elected in 1984
Councillors elected Thursday
Sammy Jo Louie tops the poll with 171
Theresa Gabriel with 146
Veronica (Ronny) McGinnis with 141
Tony Baptiste with 137
Leona Baptiste with 131
Tony had served previously but knocked off two years ago
Yvonne Weinert served the last two years but not re-elected.
Terry Schafer says
Congratulations to Chief Clarence, Tony, Theresa, Veronica, Leona and Sammy Jo.
