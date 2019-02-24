Update: Clarence Louie – 13th term – 26 years as OIB Chief

Osoyoos Indian Band Councillors results – hot off the press

Elected

Veronica (Ronny) McGinnis 176

Sammy Jo Louie 161

Leona Baptiste 150

Nathan McGinnis 125

Justin Hall 121

Not elected:

Incumbent- Theresa Gabriel 107

Incumbent- Anthony (Tony) Baptiste 107

Sonja Jensen 118

Ramona (Bent) Louie 85

Jeddy Baptiste 49

Jason Baptiste 48

Jacob Joseph Kruger 37

One of the quietest elections in recent years

Chief Clarence Louie – incumbent re-elected against three challengers:

Chief Louie 199 votes

Sandra Falkus 43 votes

Clifford Louie 17 votes

Zaza Hall 16 votes

Previously on ODN Feb 17 2017

Chief Clarence Louie, 56, elected again with 214 votes – each term 2 years

This is his 12th term as Chief – first elected in 1984

Councillors elected Thursday

Sammy Jo Louie tops the poll with 171

Theresa Gabriel with 146

Veronica (Ronny) McGinnis with 141

Tony Baptiste with 137

Leona Baptiste with 131

Tony had served previously but knocked off two years ago

Yvonne Weinert served the last two years but not re-elected.