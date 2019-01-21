Mainly for Women Trade Show, Saturday, Feb. 16, 10am – 4pm at Oliver Community Centre.

Celebrate women in business! Take in a workshop! This event has been enjoyed by both men and women in the South Okanagan for 26 years!

Vendors offer their wares and/or services with everything from financial investments, jewelry, skin products, insurance needs, food, crafts, art displays, fabric arts, and many, many more.

Lunch is offered by Oliver Eats. Come out and celebrate the day with friends.

Proceeds from this event go to the many WOW projects. For more information call Sally at 250-498-0104 or visit our website at www.wowoliver.org