Up Up and Away

COPA FOR KIDS Aviation program gave 44 kids from Oliver – free of charge – an experience of a lifetime and a look into the science of flight.

When lift plus thrust is greater that weight and drag, you have flight.

Karissa Luypen, 11, readies for take off in a homebuilt Kitfox, which cruises at 100 mile per and can reach an elevation of 1200ft.

Deagan Ross lands after a 15 minute flight to receive his certificate from COPA.

Brandon Neufeld, 9, “I got to steer the plane!”. “That was awesome! I have wanted to be a pilot my whole life!”.

Penticton Flying Club Director at Large: Joe Hamann, flying himself since 1967, says we get the next generation of flyers interested. COPA has taken toddlers up that have gone on to Cadets then worked for their professional pilots licence. To date COPA has introduced over 23,000 young Canadians to flying with the Eagles!