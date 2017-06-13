Up the mighty Tinhorn

We went for a hike up to Tinhorn Creek this afternoon to see where the water had been. The first photo shows where the water is now, but the muddy sides show where the torrent had been.

The second photo shows the lovely waterfall above the stamp mill. It was tough to get there as the creek has now changed the landscape.

On the way back there were lots of ‘Rock Rose’ groups growing in the grass. Lovely plants and of course the Thistle.

Edwin Dukes