Up for grabs ?

Oliver Theater. 70 year history of this iconic site. 302 seat, single screen theater has been run by the same family for 42 years. The building sits on a 0.138 acre corner lot at the north end of Main Street in the downtown.
At the back of the theater is a bright 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment and a single car garage.
There is a projection room, office, box office, concession, lobby, 2 washrooms, workshop, small stage suitable for conferences, seminars and select performances. The cinema is fully digital, 3D and there is a list of equipment included in the purchase price.
Comments
Bill Ross says
How much are they asking?
Scott Miller says
Ok, who wants to go into the theatre business with me?