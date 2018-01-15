Up for grabs ?

Oliver Theater. 70 year history of this iconic site. 302 seat, single screen theater has been run by the same family for 42 years. The building sits on a 0.138 acre corner lot at the north end of Main Street in the downtown.

At the back of the theater is a bright 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment and a single car garage.

There is a projection room, office, box office, concession, lobby, 2 washrooms, workshop, small stage suitable for conferences, seminars and select performances. The cinema is fully digital, 3D and there is a list of equipment included in the purchase price.