United Church soup kitchen receives support

Recent presentation of cheques made by Sage Valley Voices Community Choir to the Oliver United Church and the Sumac Ladies Auxiliary.

Donations made from proceeds from their 2018 SPRING CONCERT in support of local Community Outreach programs and Soup Kitchen.

Sage Valley Voices Choir also gave thanks to the communities of Oliver and Osoyoos for their continued support of our series of concerts.

We look forward to seeing everyone at our 2018 Christmas Concert, under the direction of Lori Martine.

The Concert entitled –“COME TO THE LIGHT” Saturday December 8th @7pm and Sunday December 9th @ 2:30pm at the Oliver United Church.

Tickets at the door $12.00, children under 12 admission is free. Refreshment following the concert and donations to the Oliver Food Bank accepted.

Contributed