Wednesday

Court of Appeal in Vancouver reserves judgment in case of Oliver man convicted of sexual offences in May of 2015.

Tyrone Borba was sentenced to 4 years and six months in prison for the sexual offences on May 1, 2015.

An appeal of his conviction was filed soon after, and he was released on $50,000 bail plus conditions, including a no contact order with the victim’s family and that he must reside at a set residence in Oliver.

In November of 2014, Justice Catherine Bruce found Borba guilty of sexually assaulting a boy (then nine years old) between June 2011 and July 2012.

Borba denied the charges throughout his trial and friends and family members wrote letters of support on his behalf.

A decision on the appeal could take four months.

Source: Files from Castanet

