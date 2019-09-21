Two polls complete

Two polls – open for three days are down and complete.
Not that much interest generally in Leaders of Parties or issues
Some criticism on the questions themselves but I did find most of the answers interesting and sometimes predictable
Tory Leader Andrew Scheer tops the leader’s poll
followed by Trudeau, May and Singh – with PPC’s Bernier not even a spoiler (think on voting day the election might be fought locally by the candidates here on the ground).
Just a note – All Candidates Meeting on *Wednesday October 2nd* at the Venables Theatre 7 pm sponsored by Aberdeen Publishing.
On the question of issues – it is hard to sense – first which issues are real interests of the electorate:
Top vote – Taxes and fees too high, followed by concern about pipelines, corruption and poverty. Can you think of anything more important for the Federal Government to be concerned about?
Comments
Brita Park says
Maybe the word ” pipelines” in the poll already indicates a concern for the environment. But there is so much more to be concerned about environmentally…for example: pollution by plastics, steep curve of global warming of atmosphere and oceans, loss of biodiversity and specific species (songbirds, etc), to name a few. Our federal gov’t has responsibilities to deal with these issues, by policy-making within Canada as well as by cooperating with other countries as a global citizen.
At upcoming candidate debates, it would be helpful for voters to learn of each candidate’s personal ” take” on environmental issues.
Publisher: Agree Brita that environmental issues rank high with global warming, exporting plastic to small nations – loss of bird populations (saw that starlings included). In comparison to many nations Canada might be considered progressive but there is a long – long way to go. You might also try to convince Parks Canada to get out of the tourist business and into the protection of land, water and air.
George Boychuk says
One thing that all politicians should be doing is creating a federal health care plan, which is available to all Canadians equally and reducing the waiting times,which are ridiculously long at present. By the time you get to see a doctor or specialist,in a lot of cases they say it’s too late.
Publisher: Well spoken George – but we are supposed to be treated equal medically in Canada. Access to a doctor is relatively quick – 1 or 2 days or a walk in clinic. It is a shortage of specialists that really concerns me when you want one or need one. If you need a hip replacement get on the list when you are 50 – just kiddin – what is the wait time?
The rich have it better they fly to Mexico or USA – the private clinics are very welcoming as they search your pockets.