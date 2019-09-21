Two polls complete

Two polls – open for three days are down and complete.

Not that much interest generally in Leaders of Parties or issues

Some criticism on the questions themselves but I did find most of the answers interesting and sometimes predictable

Tory Leader Andrew Scheer tops the leader’s poll

followed by Trudeau, May and Singh – with PPC’s Bernier not even a spoiler (think on voting day the election might be fought locally by the candidates here on the ground).

Just a note – All Candidates Meeting on *Wednesday October 2nd* at the Venables Theatre 7 pm sponsored by Aberdeen Publishing.

On the question of issues – it is hard to sense – first which issues are real interests of the electorate:

Top vote – Taxes and fees too high, followed by concern about pipelines, corruption and poverty. Can you think of anything more important for the Federal Government to be concerned about?