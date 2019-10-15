Two Osoyoos men stand for election

Rural water users have a choice of two candidates to represent them as water councilor for a three year term following the disqualification of former water councillor Kuldeep Dhaliwal.

Electors in areas serviced by the Town of Osoyoos’ rural water district systems 8 and 9 are eligible to vote on Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in council chambers. Advanced voting takes place on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY given to the electors in those areas serviced by the Town of Osoyoos Rural Water District Systems 8 and 9 that an election by voting is necessary to elect a Water Councillor.

WATER COUNCILLOR – One (1) to be elected

Robert Appleby 8704-22nd Avenue,

Jacob De Raadt 8921-122 Avenue,

VOTING DATES AND LOCATIONS

GENERAL VOTING will be open to qualified electors who are residents in and users of Osoyoos Water District Systems 8 or 9:

Saturday, November 2, 2019

between the hours of 8:00 am and 8:00 pm

at the Town of Osoyoos Council Chambers