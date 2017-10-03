Two more people interested in filling councilor’s seat

Peter McKenna is the President of the Oliver Legion and a member of governance at the Oliver Food Bank and the SO Chamber of Commerce

Charles Pollard is employed at 711 ( for seven years) and has an interest in pedestrian and traffic safety in Oliver.

“My name is Lloyd Charles Pollard – 68 years old”. I came to Oliver in 201o after retiring from a position in the government of Alberta. I was a security supervisor for the Alberta Museum in Edmonton.”

” I want to assist with improving the outlook of Oliver”.

I received my school in Surrey BC

ODN has talked to both and offered to carry a written profile when sent by them for publication.

Source: Both pictures taken by South Okanagan Photos