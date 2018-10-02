Two decades – pounding the floorboards

Saturday, October 6, Bobby Bruce performs his world-class Neil Diamond tribute Nearly Neil and the Solitary Band at the Frank Venables Theatre.

This seasoned tribute has been pounding the floorboards for over two decades, rocking out over one hundred shows a year in such far-flung locations as Grand Cayman, Borneo and even annual tours of Australia. BC-born Bruce was in Europe this summer with shows in the Netherlands and Italy returning to close out the Whistler Concert Series with the Solitary Band.

“We had a fun summer. It was great return to Holland, the fans there have been so supportive. It was my first time in Italy. Tuscany was amazing. I was fortunate to meet Andrea Bocelli as I was playing in his hometown.

Just before we left, the band and I enjoyed a wonderful concert on the waterfront in Gibsons, BC on the Sunshine Coast. Right after Italy, we played the Olympic Plaza in Whistler. I love community and it is great to be a part of BC’s.” Bruce remarks from his home on Gambier Island in the Howe Sound.

Accompanied by the Solitary Band – Dave Corman (guitar), Kyle Radomsky (drums), Marlow Holder (bass), Craig Zurba (keys) and Tiffany Hambrook (backing vocals) – Bruce brings to life the remarkable songbook of the legendary singer-songwriter.

“Bobby Bruce not only mimics the great Neil Diamond to a tee but also implants some of his own pizzazz and style, a combination so clever and disarming that it brought the house down.”

Samela Harris, Adelaide Advertiser, Australia – Sept 1996 BOBBY BRUCE’S

NEARLY NEIL and the SOLITARY BAND

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2018 FRANK VENABLES THEATRE