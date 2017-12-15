Turkey Dinners

Sunday December 17th 4:00 to 5:30pm – presented by Oliver Alliance Church at the Community Hall. For those not able to have a Christmas Dinner at home. Helpers needed – contact the church
Sunday December 24th (Christmas Eve) 5:30 to 7:00pm – presented by Oliver Elks at the Oliver Elks Hall. “Time spent together with others is time well spent” – clean up crews needed – contact the Elks.
Comments
shiela lange says
We have so many wonderful people who are willing to give of their time to make this event another successful gift to our community. Please drop by and enjoy the welcoming atmosphere and delicious meal if you are not able to have your own Christmas dinner.