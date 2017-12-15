Turkey Dinners

Sunday December 17th 4:00 to 5:30pm – presented by Oliver Alliance Church at the Community Hall. For those not able to have a Christmas Dinner at home. Helpers needed – contact the church

Sunday December 24th (Christmas Eve) 5:30 to 7:00pm – presented by Oliver Elks at the Oliver Elks Hall. “Time spent together with others is time well spent” – clean up crews needed – contact the Elks.