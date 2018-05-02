Tulameen – only 15 properties on “order to leave”

Reduction of Properties on Evacuation Order

Due to the flood armouring works that have been undertaken in the area, the Evacuation Order for the community of Tulameen has been reduced (by 133 homes) to only the following civic addresses.

These properties remain on Evacuation Order as shown in red on map below:

2650 OTTER AVE

2656 OTTER AVE

2662 OTTER AVE

2664 OTTER AVE

2668 OTTER AVE

2669 OTTER AVE

2670 OTTER AVE

2665 NICOLA AVE

2663 NICOLA AVE

2669 NICOLA AVE

2661 NICOLA AVE

2673 NICOLA AVE

2675 NICOLA AVE

142 SIXTH ST

2659 STRATHCONA AVE

The majority of properties within the affected area remain on Evacuation Alert.