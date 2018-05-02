Tulameen – only 15 properties on “order to leave”

Reduction of Properties on Evacuation Order
Due to the flood armouring works that have been undertaken in the area, the Evacuation Order for the community of Tulameen has been reduced (by 133 homes) to only the following civic addresses.
These properties remain on Evacuation Order as shown in red on map below:
2650 OTTER AVE
2656 OTTER AVE
2662 OTTER AVE
2664 OTTER AVE
2668 OTTER AVE
2669 OTTER AVE
2670 OTTER AVE
2665 NICOLA AVE
2663 NICOLA AVE
2669 NICOLA AVE
2661 NICOLA AVE
2673 NICOLA AVE
2675 NICOLA AVE
142 SIXTH ST
2659 STRATHCONA AVE
The majority of properties within the affected area remain on Evacuation Alert.
