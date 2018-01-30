Tuesday – this week – WorkBC

In School District 53 – Osoyoos

Students will first visit up to 16 career activity stations where they can take part in a hands-on activity related to a specific career. These activities will help students uncover their strengths and interests, giving them the knowledge they need to get started with their career planning. They’ll then move on to a labour market information station, where they can dig deeper into a career of their choice.

Career activity stations

Career activity stations are available for up to 11 careers across a variety of sectors, as well as one large career technology zone activity station where five careers in technology are featured. Career activity stations are available for:

Carpenters

Computer Programmers

Construction Inspectors

Electrical Technologists/Engineers

Geological Technicians

Heavy Duty Mechanics/Millwrights

Heavy Equipment Operators

Nurses

Social/Community Workers

Transport Truck Drivers

Welders

Career Tech Zone station: Computer and Information Systems Managers Computer Network Technicians and Electrical and Electronics Engineers Information Systems Analysts and Consultants Software Engineers and Designers Web Designers and Developers



Labour market information stations

Once students have completed the career activity stations, they can dive into a career of interest by visiting up to 11 labour market stations. Specific stations are set up for the following occupations:

Accountants

Civil Engineers

Concrete Finishers

Crane Operators

Early Childhood Educators

Electricians/Industrial Electricians

Land Surveyors

Mechanical Engineers

Oil and Gas Drillers

Pipefitters

Plumbers

Find Your Fit tour event staff will be right there with students guiding them through all of the WorkBC career planning and labour market information available. They can learn about the careers featured at the labour market information stations or they can research more about a career they’re already interested in.