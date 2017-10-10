Try the pet hotel

www.littlegreenfarm.ca

Boarding kennels and cattery with owners living on site for added security.

Let your animals have their own hotel style holiday while you are away!

General facilities:

•With just 17 dog rooms, 7 cat condos and 2 suites Little Green Farm is a small, intimate kennel where your pet can get the attention he or she deserves.

•The building features air conditioning and in floor heating.

•Our focus is on individualized care with accommodation large enough for multi-dog or cat family units and separate buildings for dogs and cats needing a quieter space.

•Please note due to capacity issues we cannot accommodate day care or very short stays.

Extra information:

•We are open to look after animals 365 days a year.

•Drop off and pick up of dogs or cats 8 am- 10 am and 4 pm – 6 pm 365 days a year.

•Please note, because of the small number of kennel and condo spaces, a minimum booking (or minimum charge) of 3 days/nights will be applied. Minimum booking/charge over Christmas is 5 days/nights.