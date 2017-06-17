Thursday night Bella decided to go visit the neighbours.

Vikki Souto’s, Galah Cockatoo went missing from her enclosed aviary. Two days later just east of them a Bride at the Burrowing Owl Guest House called Harmeet at the front desk and said there is a very beautiful bird on our balcony and I don’t think it is wild. Harmeet was surprised to see a bird like Bella, who had now moved to the next balcony.

Thinking smart and fast, Harmeet called the SPCA, they gave her Vikki’s number. Harmeet called a very thankful Vikki and she immediately went up to the Burrowing Owl and saw Bella flying around the parking lot. Vikki got out of the truck called to Bella, and the very cuddly Bella flew into her arms.

Vikki wants to extend a very heartfelt thank you to Harmeet at the Burrowing Owl Guest House, the Bride, the SPCA and all the people on Facebook that shared the post of the beautiful Bella.

Getting her back was truly a miracle said Vikki, so very happy to be reunite with her feathered friend.