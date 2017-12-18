Tribute to Gary

A group of Oliver Curling Club members attended the Elks Breakfast Sunday in honour of Gary Guraliuk who passed away this week. Gary was a long time supporter of our club and our juniors . He was known for wearing his hat sideways when he skipped his curling team.

He was also a very proud member of the Elks. He will be missed by all of us.

Gary died Wednesday December 13 at the Curling Centre. He was in a place he loved. Gary family lives at the coast and a full obituary is expected shortly.

Photo by Cathy Pidduck

with Dale Dodge in 2012