Tribute to Gary

A group of Oliver Curling Club members attended the Elks Breakfast Sunday in honour of Gary Guraliuk who passed away this week.  Gary was a long time supporter of our club and our juniors . He was known for wearing his hat sideways when he skipped his curling team.

He was also a very proud member of the Elks.  He will be missed by all of us.

Gary died Wednesday December 13 at the Curling Centre. He was in a place he loved. Gary family lives at the coast and a full obituary is expected shortly.

Photo by Cathy Pidduck

with Dale Dodge in 2012

  1. Wish I could have been there with you all. I know Gary is getting a chuckle out of this picture. The hat in locked position was Gary’s trademark. We will truly miss him!

