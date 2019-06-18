Trenton to work and live overseas

Trenton Manossa-Gabriel (27 years old) from Oliver are among 20 Indigenous interns from across Canada selected to participate in this internship. This program chooses Canadian Indigenous youth to work and live overseas with a non-profit organization. This includes organizations in Costa Rica, Kenya, Guyana, Myanmar, and Nepal.

The program is a partnership between the Atlantic Council for International Cooperation, the Northern Council for Global Cooperation, the Confederation of Mainland Mi’kmaq, the Native Council of PEI and GPI Atlantic.

Manossa-Gabriel, part of the Osoyoos Indian Band, will be working with the Alianza Nacional Rios y Cuencas de Costa Rica (ANRCCR) and the Asociación de Mujeres Indígenas de Talamanca (ACOMUITA). He will be providing program support on projects related to sustainable development and quality education.

The interns will meet in Ottawa for pre-departure training in August, before departing for their internships.