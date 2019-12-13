Tree of Hope challenge

Gerry and Kathy Ryan of Summerland are challenging other grape growers to match their $5,000 donation to the Tree of Dreams campaign in support of South Okanagan General Hospital and Penticton Regional Hospital. “Usually it’s this time of year when most of the vineyards are being paid for the crop they’ve sold to the wineries,” he said. “The vineyard and wine industry is a major employer and source of commerce in the Okanagan Similkameen.” The Ryans both have direct connections to PRH.
Gerry is the past-chair on the SOS Medical Foundation’s board and has been a director for 12 years. Kathy works as a volunteer at the SOS Café in the lobby of the hospital’s new David E. Kampe Tower.
Comments
Pat Hampson says
As a SOSMF Board member I can attest to the amount of work Gerry has done on behalf of the Foundation also the Cafe volunteers and Kathy etc. The Cafe generates revenue for the Foundation projects.
Kathy & Gerry thanks for the donation to our hospital project.
I know some residents were wondering why they should support the David E. Campe Tower and this is mainly due to the fact they did not realize all hospitals in the Okanagan Similkameen area are, in fact, under one umbrella and benefit from the Foundation fundraising programs.