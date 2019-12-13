Tree of Hope challenge

Gerry and Kathy Ryan of Summerland are challenging other grape growers to match their $5,000 donation to the Tree of Dreams campaign in support of South Okanagan General Hospital and Penticton Regional Hospital. “Usually it’s this time of year when most of the vineyards are being paid for the crop they’ve sold to the wineries,” he said. “The vineyard and wine industry is a major employer and source of commerce in the Okanagan Similkameen.” The Ryans both have direct connections to PRH.

Gerry is the past-chair on the SOS Medical Foundation’s board and has been a director for 12 years. Kathy works as a volunteer at the SOS Café in the lobby of the hospital’s new David E. Kampe Tower.