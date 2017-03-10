Travelling to Kelowna

West Kelowna – Emergency crews remain at the scene of a collision which has temporarily shut Highway 97 near Gorman’s Mill between West Kelowna and Peachland.

On March 10, 2017 at 7:55 am, emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision which involved a semi-tractor trailer unit and a SUV along Highway 97 between Glenrosa Road and the Highway 97C interchange. Initial information provided from the scene suggests that the northbound commercial vehicle may have jack knifed, collided with the centre median concrete barriers which then struck an SUV travelling in the opposite direction.

Highway 97 remains closed in both directions at this time while crews work to clear the scene of damaged vehicles and debris. Crews at the scene estimate the closure to last 1-2 hours.

Initial details from the scene also suggest that the no serious injuries were sustained in the crash.