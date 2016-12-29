Travelling the roadways?

Warnings

4:41 AM PST Thursday 29 December 2016

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Snowfall, with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected.

A Pacific frontal system will bring heavy snow to Coquihalla

Highway – Hope to Merritt later today. Light snow will become heavy

at times this afternoon as the system moves into the interior. Total

snowfall accumulations of 20 to 25 cm are anticipated by

this evening when the snow will begin to taper off.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.