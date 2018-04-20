Transit systems in South Okanagan to be run by established firm

South Okanagan Similkameen Transit System operating service provider

BC Transit has awarded the contract to operate conventional and custom transit services in the South Okanagan Similkameen Transit System (with the exception of Princeton) to Penticton Transit Services LTD. (Berry & Smith), effective July 1, 2018.

Penticton Transit Services LTD. (Berry & Smith) already operates the Penticton conventional system and the Okanagan-Similkameen routes. The operating company will continue providing those services and will begin operating transit services in Osoyoos and Summerland, along with custom transit services in Penticton.

BC Transit thanks Penticton and District Community Services, and South Okanagan Transit Society for their commitment and dedication to delivering transit services.

Schedules, routing and fares will not change as a result of the change in operating company. BC Transit is working with Penticton Transit Service LTD (Berry & Smith) and the existing service providers to ensure a seamless transition of services