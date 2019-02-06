Training on Ice

Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue Participates in Icy Cold Training

With the air temperature around -12C and the windchill pushing it close to -19C on Sunday February 3rd, 2 Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue (OOSAR) members participated in an Ice Safety Rescue Tech 2 course taught by Chris Armstrong with Rescue Canada.

The members learned basic safety and hazard assessment along with self rescue and companion rescue on flat/static ice. The classroom portion of the course was held in Penticton and hosted by Penticton and District Search and Rescue with the on ice, in water portion of the course held at Yellow Lake along Highway 3A.

Photo credits Chris Armstrong, Rescue Canada. Write up Kyle Fossett, Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue

OOSAR has 3 members trained as Ice Safety Rescue Techs and works as part of a regional team with the other 3 teams (Penticton, Keremeos, and Princeton) with in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.