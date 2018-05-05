Training and camaraderie

May 5, 2018, 8:46 am
and
Patrick Hampson says
May 5, 2018 at 1:59 pm
When Oliver Fire Department arranges and facilitates the level of training demonstrated today, then the community can rest easy. I saw a Whistler FD vehicle and other vehicles from all over BC.
The number of Fire Truck Manufacturers and suppliers’ displays show that Oliver’s Training event is worth their time to attend.
Very impressive demonstration.
Congratulations to all.
