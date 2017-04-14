Trail north of Osoyoos to go ahead

The RDOS is set to agree to a $194 thousand contract for paying a portion of the KVR north of Road 22.
The contract will be let to MacKinlay-Clark who has done of a lot of trail paving in the South Okanagan.
This is part of the RDOS regional trails program. In July 2015 the KVR trail (3km) from Willow Beach to Road 22 reconstructed when the highway was four laned.
Comments
Dave Mattes says
Great project. The trail is a great attraction for our area. On the photo there is a portion shown next to the highway north of Road 22 going toward Deadmans Lake. Where does it go and how will it join other trail parts? Will this section be a trail to no where or is the RDOS proceeding with purchase of private land on old right of way?
Margaretha Hogeling says
Please give more information. How far north will it be paved? All the way to Road 9?
I just had a marvellous bike ride from Penticton to O.K. Falls this past Tuesday, the one and only really sunny day till today, and was very pleased with the work that was done on the trail north of Kaleden up to the Banburry campground.
Good job RDOS!