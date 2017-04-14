Trail north of Osoyoos to go ahead

The RDOS is set to agree to a $194 thousand contract for paying a portion of the KVR north of Road 22.

The contract will be let to MacKinlay-Clark who has done of a lot of trail paving in the South Okanagan.

This is part of the RDOS regional trails program. In July 2015 the KVR trail (3km) from Willow Beach to Road 22 reconstructed when the highway was four laned.