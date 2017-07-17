Traffic stopped -2 hour delay – Vaseux Lake Campsite

Appears to be a truck with trailer, a truck and a vehicle in the ditch across from Campsite

Reports to ODN of traffic stoppage with some people turning around due to a long delay.

First responder – OK Falls Fire Department – one report of ambulance heading north from the scene.

***

Update from RCMP on Highway 97 closure, near Vaseaux Lake: Traffic should be allowed to continue at 10: 30 this morning

RCMP say at 08:10 am this morning a three vehicle collision was reported at the turnoff to the Vaseaux Lake Campground. A vehicle was stopped on the highway making a left turn into the campground when it was struck from behind by another Northbound vehicle forcing the turning vehicle to cross the centre line and hit a Southbound vehicle. Extensive damage to all vehicles involved, but no serious injuries have been identified at this time.

***

Vaseux – what is?

The name “vaseux” is French, meaning muddy or murky, which is descriptive of the lake’s silty water. The lake was likely named by French Canadian fur traders.

The lake was misspelled as Vasuix Lake on Joseph Trutch’s maps from 1866 and 1871For many years the name was later spelled Vaseaux Lake; in 1945 the Geographic Board of BC corrected the official name to its present form.

(Contrary to these statements – ED. Signs on highway not changed until 60-70’s at the earliest.)

The town of Okanagan Falls is to the north, and the town of Oliver is to the south. The lake lies to the west of Mount Keogan, while British Columbia Highway 97 runs alongside the east shore of the lake, and has a sharp hairpin turn at the Vaseux Lake Rock Cut which has been the scene of many accidents and deaths.

McIntyre Bluff, Vaseux Creek and the associated alluvial fan are to the south

Both the north and south ends of the lake are shallow; there is an oval-shaped depression in the center where the lake reaches its maximum depth. The largest island on the lake is Hatfield Island.