Traffic resumes at Vaseux Lake

On Friday July 21st at 0830 am a two vehicle collision was reported occurring at Vaseux Lake, North of Oliver. A car travelling North was attempting to pass a vehicle at a sharp corner when it entered into the oncoming lane and struck a truck heading South. The road has been closed due to the damaged vehicles blocking the roadway. At this time the injuries to the vehicle occupants is unknown but it is believed some suffered serious injuries. As of 11:20 a.m. single lane intermittent vehicle travel is in effect.

Sgt.Blaine Gervais

Oliver Area Commander