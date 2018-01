Hydro pole down near Road 14 – south of Oliver – RCMP requested

Oliver Fire Department stopping traffic and or diverting northbound traffic around the problem at Road 18

Firefighters indicate road conditions slippery in the dips – watch for black ice

Osoyoos temperature (Environment Canada) zero Celsius.

Tow truck requested for vehicle involved. No serious injury reported. No EMS on the scene. Argo and Fortis on the scene.

Lines secured and traffic resumed at 4:30.