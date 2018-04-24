Large culvert installation at Sportsman’s Bowl Rd – traffic diverted – no warning to residents

Updated: Traffic diverted – Hwy 97 closed – Park Rill Rd-Island Rd-Hwy at River Rd crossing

ODN told to “hey man – get the hell of here”

Drive BC not saying anything

MOTI not saying anything

RDOS not saying anything (Some confirmation by local RDOS directors at 10:30 am

*** One report – RCMP assisting homeowners – caught by surprise with blocked roads and not being able to go home. Officers took convoys of cars from the Oliver Legion through the blockades – so that other traffic prevented from entering a work zone.

Above water pool east of Hwy and culverts ready to be installed

Pictures below indicate no breach of the road at Sportsman’s Bowl Rd.

Pictures indicate equipment preparing to install new culvert(s) across highway.

All pictures taken Tuesday at 7:30 am

Culvert projects completed at Rd 8-9 and Rd 5. Work can be completed in 1 or 2 days. (Leave existing culvert to drain. Cut pavement north of existing and install two large culverts. Cover.)

The problem that I see is what happens to the water flowing into the new culverts. Can it be directed back to the original creek bed?

