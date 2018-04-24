Large culvert installation at Sportsman’s Bowl Rd – traffic diverted – no warning to residents

Updated: Traffic diverted – Hwy 97 closed – Park Rill Rd-Island Rd-Hwy at River Rd crossing
ODN told to “hey man – get the hell of here”
Drive BC not saying anything
MOTI not saying anything
RDOS not saying anything (Some confirmation by local RDOS directors at 10:30 am
*** One report – RCMP assisting homeowners – caught by surprise with blocked roads and not being able to go home. Officers took convoys of cars from the Oliver Legion through the blockades – so that other traffic prevented from entering a work zone.
Above water pool east of Hwy and culverts ready to be installed
Pictures below indicate no breach of the road at Sportsman’s Bowl Rd.
Pictures indicate equipment preparing to install new culvert(s) across highway.
All pictures taken Tuesday at 7:30 am
Culvert projects completed at Rd 8-9 and Rd 5. Work can be completed in 1 or 2 days. (Leave existing culvert to drain. Cut pavement north of existing and install two large culverts. Cover.)
The problem that I see is what happens to the water flowing into the new culverts. Can it be directed back to the original creek bed?
Below from the ODN – ‘eagle’ in the sky
Comments
Michelle Weisheit says
It’s very funny that when I approached Mr Jeff Wiseman (MoTI) a few weeks ago about installing larger or additional culverts in problem areas he informed me in no uncertain terms that “It just can’t be done. We can’t work on the culverts while the water is flowing” Hmmm I wonder if this work on the HWY is an experiment or did they very quickly figure out how to do it? I guess only time will tell.
Publisher: Not rocket science – done at Roads 5 and 9 while water is running. At SB Rd however there is a lot of pooling, water high torque running but they will get it done by cutting the HWY to the north of existing culvert. The problems I see are that there is a lot of water at the bottom along the highway at Tomlin’s with the northern (arm) creek feeding it as well. Maybe they will build the culverts and then divert the stream into its “natural water course”. As I have said if you have a plan let us know about it. Now what about an increase of flow on downstream homes east of highway. Evacuation Notices ?
Kathy Malmberg says
Do you mean the highway is closed from Park Rill Road to River Road?
Publisher: You are absolutely correct Kathy – my oversight. Fixed
Gail Blidook says
Awakened to all traffic coming down Island Road. Very disconcerting when we are all on evacuation alert, and no warnings by any of the entities that could have given us a heads up. GRRRR! Thank you once again, Jack, for providing us with information. You are our ear to the ground. Too bad you got yelled at, but WE appreciate you so MUCH!!!