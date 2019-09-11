Traffic calming platform to be fixed

“It wasn’t done exactly how we would of liked but agree it does a good job of slowing people down.

TRUE Engineering will be looking at temporary fixes to the speed hump which may be some elevated asphalt to ramp and then we will look at redoing the ramps to come further out and less steep. The Town won’t be paying for the extras that need to be done.

I have witnessed some vehicle scrapes, even when people are going slow (reasonable speed), so it will need to be remedied.

We still have a few other little things to finish there but we were also thinking of painting a yellow line near the top of the hump to be more visible until everything is fixed. Unfortunately, we may have to wait until school is out next year because concrete needs to cure for over a week before it is driven on.

Shawn Goodsell | Director of Operations

Town of Oliver