Traffic calming forum to look at “where”

,

Good example of Traffic Calming

Comment on where you think “traffic calming” should take place in Oliver

Date: Tuesday December 4th
Time: 4:30 to 7:30 pm
Place: Community Hall

Open House format – Town of Oliver

A good example of where traffic calming is needed

Comments

  1. Plan on attending the forum and would like to add McKinney,Black sage rd ,spillway rd and tuc el unit drive corner in front of the petro Canada …..extremely busy intersection with poor visibility…..also many lead footed drivers heading up to Area 27

    Reply

  2. Will not be home for the forum, but would like to add the racetrack, aka Mountainview Drive to the list. This long and fairly stretch of road with no stop signs, no speed bumps and lead footed drivers needs some “calming”.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*