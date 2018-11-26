Traffic calming forum to look at “where” November 26, 2018, 1:19 pmGood example of Traffic CalmingComment on where you think “traffic calming” should take place in Oliver Date: Tuesday December 4th Time: 4:30 to 7:30 pm Place: Community Hall Open House format – Town of Oliver A good example of where traffic calming is needed
Comments
Sarah Bedard says
Plan on attending the forum and would like to add McKinney,Black sage rd ,spillway rd and tuc el unit drive corner in front of the petro Canada …..extremely busy intersection with poor visibility…..also many lead footed drivers heading up to Area 27
Garry Bogdan says
Will not be home for the forum, but would like to add the racetrack, aka Mountainview Drive to the list. This long and fairly stretch of road with no stop signs, no speed bumps and lead footed drivers needs some “calming”.